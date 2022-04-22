Russia eyes cooperation with China on space flights - TASS
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 14:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it planned to cooperate with China on space flights, the TASS news agency cited the state corporation as saying.
Roscosmos sees the Russian-Chinese partnership as strategic, and the two countries have agreed to create a joint commission to cooperate on human space missions, the agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boeing 737 MAX jet resumes China journey amid uncertainty over model's return
China's JD.com appoints president Lei Xu as CEO
China reports 1,323 new COVID cases on April 6 vs 1,415 a day earlier
Boeing 737 MAX jet resumes China journey amid uncertainty over model's return
China to strictly control new oil refining capacity, cut emissions