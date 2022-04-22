Russia eyes cooperation with China on space flights - TASS

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it planned to cooperate with China on space flights, the TASS news agency cited the state corporation as saying.

Roscosmos sees the Russian-Chinese partnership as strategic, and the two countries have agreed to create a joint commission to cooperate on human space missions, the agency said.

