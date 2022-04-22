Left Menu

Russia eyes cooperation with China on space flights - TASS

Updated: 22-04-2022 14:39 IST
Russia eyes cooperation with China on space flights - TASS
Roscosmos Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it planned to cooperate with China on space flights, the TASS news agency cited the state corporation as saying.

Roscosmos sees the Russian-Chinese partnership as strategic, and the two countries have agreed to create a joint commission to cooperate on human space missions, the agency said.

