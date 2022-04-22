Left Menu

Modi conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of Ukraine situation: FS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:07 IST
Modi conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of Ukraine situation: FS
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict with his British counterpart Boris Johnson and conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of the situation and direct dialogue between the two parties, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

Briefing reporters on talks between Modi and Johnson, Shringla said that during the talks there was no pressure applied from the British side regarding sanctions on Russia and Johnson shared his views on the Ukraine issue.

Prime Minister Modi put forward India's perspective on the Ukraine issue and asserted that ''we are on the side of peace'', want that there should be dialogue and diplomacy, and the conflict should be resolved soon, he said. ''The two leaders also discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation and mounting humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister (Modi) reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of the situation, and direct dialogue between the two parties,'' Shringla said.

The foreign secretary said Modi and Johnson also held discussions on the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and cooperation on energy, green hydrogen, trade, and defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022