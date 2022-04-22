Left Menu

Elderly man beaten to death by son in UP

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death by his son here following a heated argument over money, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Chimni village under Lakhimpur Kotwali police station area on Thursday night, they said.

Jagdish Prasad (65) was beaten to death by his son Jitendra alias Darshan, the police said.

According to a complaint filed by Prasad's wife Rameshwari, her husband recently sold a property to settle his loan and Jitendra, who is an alcoholic, demanded that he hand over the money to him.

Prasad refused to give the money to Jitendra and this angered him. Jitendra, who was in an inebriated condition, attacked his father with a stick and a sickle, killing him, the complaint stated.

The accused was caught by villagers when he was dragging his father's body to the nearby Lakhimpur-Sitapur highway, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, Sandeep Singh said an FIR has been registered against Jitendra and he has been arrested.

