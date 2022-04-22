T'gana: Woman attacked for spurning love

A woman in Hanamkonda district of Telangana was attacked allegedly by a man for spurning his love and ignoring him, police said on Friday.

The woman, a final year student of MCA at Hanamkonda, has been staying in Hyderabad, trying to secure job in a software firm, they said.

She got acquainted with the alleged attacker a couple of years ago. However, she had been ignoring him since a year as she did not like his ways.

On coming to know that the woman had come to Hanamkonda, he reached her house Friday morning and injured her with a sharp weapon on her neck for rejecting his love and ignoring him, they said.

She did not not suffer any serious injury and was being treated at a hospital, they said.

Police registered a case on charges of attempt to murder and others based on a statement by the woman.

