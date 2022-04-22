Left Menu

T'gana: Woman attacked for spurning love

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:20 IST
T'gana: Woman attacked for spurning love
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Hanamkonda district of Telangana was attacked allegedly by a man for spurning his love and ignoring him, police said on Friday.

The woman, a final year student of MCA at Hanamkonda, has been staying in Hyderabad, trying to secure job in a software firm, they said.

She got acquainted with the alleged attacker a couple of years ago. However, she had been ignoring him since a year as she did not like his ways.

On coming to know that the woman had come to Hanamkonda, he reached her house Friday morning and injured her with a sharp weapon on her neck for rejecting his love and ignoring him, they said.

She did not not suffer any serious injury and was being treated at a hospital, they said.

Police registered a case on charges of attempt to murder and others based on a statement by the woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022