Maha: Man held for abetment to suicide in Bhiwandi
The police have arrested a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 21-year-old man in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.
Vijay Yadav (45), a resident of Nagaon, was arrested on Thursday under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, assistant police inspector Nitin Suryavanshi said. The accused was opposed to the victim Laxman alias Parshya speaking to his daughter, he said.
Although the victim stopped talking to the accused's daughter, Yadav beat him up and threatened to kill him, the official said.
The victim consumed poison on March 26 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on April 9, he added.
