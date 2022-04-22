Ukraine says Russian plan to take full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine is 'imperialism'
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denounced plans announced by Russia on Friday to take full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine as "imperialism". "They stopped hiding it," the ministry said on Twitter. It said Russia had "acknowledged that the goal of the 'second phase' of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine.
