Left Menu

Police: Florida woman threatened to bomb hungry son's school

A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her sons high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.The threat was left February 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Floridas Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records.

PTI | Cocoa | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:28 IST
Police: Florida woman threatened to bomb hungry son's school
  • Country:
  • United States

A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son's high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.

The threat was left February 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Florida's Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records. The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.

She did not leave her name on the voicemail, but the school's caller ID recorded the number, an arrest report said.

Staff members at the school listened to the message the next morning and contacted Cocoa police. The school was evacuated, but no weapons or explosive devices were found.

Investigators located the woman's phone number in school records and a resource officer confirmed that her child had gotten into an argument February 3 with a cafeteria worker because he wanted more food.

The state attorney's office filed paperwork ordering the woman's arrest on April 7. Officials arrested her Wednesday.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022