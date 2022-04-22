HC asks ECoR to consider Nalco’s request for transportation of coal

Orissa High Court on Friday directed East Coast Railways to consider on priority basis if any request is made to it by the Nalco for the transportation of coal to its smelter plant in Angul.

The direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice R K Pattanaik while adjudicating over a petition. “If a request is made by Nalco to East Coast Railway to allocate four rakes per day to transport coal from MCL’s Bharatpur mines to Nalco’s plant at Angul, such request should be considered by (the) East Coast Railway on a priority basis”, the HC ordered and adjourned the matter to be heard again on April 25. The High Court also issued notices to MCL, ECoR, and Nalco and asked their counsel to get instructions from their respective authorities and file counters to the petition.

Facing coal scarcity at its smelter plant at Angul, the aluminium is arraigned as an opposite party in a writ petition filed by Nalco Officers’ Associate in Orissa High Court. PTI COR AAM KKKK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)