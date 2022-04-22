Elderly man gets 5-year jail term for sexual harassing minor girl

A Special Court for POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) Act on Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man to five-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 for sexually harassing a minor girl student of an elementary school here. Also, the court ordered Rs 25,000 from the fined sum be handed over to the victim. The incident took place in September 2018. He was arrested and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)