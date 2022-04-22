Left Menu

Elderly man gets 5-year jail term for sexual harassing minor girl

A Special Court for POCSO protection of children from sexual offences Act on Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man to five-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 for sexually harassing a minor girl student of an elementary school here. The incident took place in September 2018. He was arrested and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Act.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 23:10 IST
Elderly man gets 5-year jail term for sexual harassing minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Court for POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) Act on Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man to five-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 for sexually harassing a minor girl student of an elementary school here. Also, the court ordered Rs 25,000 from the fined sum be handed over to the victim. The incident took place in September 2018. He was arrested and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
3
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022