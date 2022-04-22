One killed, 3 injured in clash between two groups in Hoshiarpur Hoshiarpur, Ap'

A man was killed and three others injured in a clash between two groups in a village 40 Kms from here, said police.

The groups clashed with each other in Fatta Kulla village on Thursday night over some issue which is still being ascertained. They attacked each other with stones and heavy wooden sticks.

One of the bricks hit the head of one Talib Hussain who died on the spot, police said.

Three others -- Muhjasa, Abdul, and Rahim were injured, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukhtiar Rai said that police has arrested Gulam Rasool, the main accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the groups that clashed had some enmity between them for about last one-and-a-half year. The matter is being further investigated, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)