Left Menu

One killed, 3 injured in clash between two groups in Hoshiarpur Hoshiarpur, Ap'

A man was killed and three others injured in a clash between two groups in a village 40 Kms from here, said police.The groups clashed with each other in Fatta Kulla village on Thursday night over some issue which is still being ascertained. The matter is being further investigated, Rai said.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 22-04-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 23:33 IST
One killed, 3 injured in clash between two groups in Hoshiarpur Hoshiarpur, Ap'
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and three others injured in a clash between two groups in a village 40 Kms from here, said police.

The groups clashed with each other in Fatta Kulla village on Thursday night over some issue which is still being ascertained. They attacked each other with stones and heavy wooden sticks.

One of the bricks hit the head of one Talib Hussain who died on the spot, police said.

Three others -- Muhjasa, Abdul, and Rahim were injured, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukhtiar Rai said that police has arrested Gulam Rasool, the main accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the groups that clashed had some enmity between them for about last one-and-a-half year. The matter is being further investigated, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
3
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022