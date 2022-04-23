Left Menu

Russia says one sailor died, 27 missing after missile cruiser sank -RIA

Updated: 23-04-2022 00:55 IST
One sailor died and 27 more are missing after the Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank last week, while 396 other crew members were rescued, RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.

Moscow says the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, sank last week after a fire sparked an ammunition blast. Ukraine says it hit the vessel with an anti-ship missile.

