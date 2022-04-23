Russia says one sailor died, 27 missing after missile cruiser sank -RIA
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 00:55 IST
One sailor died and 27 more are missing after the Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank last week, while 396 other crew members were rescued, RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.
Moscow says the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, sank last week after a fire sparked an ammunition blast. Ukraine says it hit the vessel with an anti-ship missile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win'
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
TOP WRAP 2-Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for major offensive
First Bushmaster vehicle to reach Ukraine from Australia
Fox News reporter wounded in Ukraine says 'pretty damn lucky' to be alive