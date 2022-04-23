Left Menu

MP: Man accused of firing at SP during Khargone violence held; curfew relaxed for nine hours

Meanwhile, the local administration on Saturday relaxed the curfew in Khargone for nine hours at a stretch - from 8 am to 5 pm.The accused, identified as Mohsin aka Waseem, has been arrested in the case of firing at SP Siddharth Chaudhary in Sanjay Nagar area of Khargone during the April 10 violence, Inspector General IG of Police Nimar Zone, Tilak Singh, said.

Police have arrested a man, who is accused of firing at Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary during the recent violence in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Meanwhile, the local administration on Saturday relaxed the curfew in Khargone for nine hours at a stretch - from 8 am to 5 pm.

''The accused, identified as Mohsin aka Waseem, has been arrested in the case of firing at SP Siddharth Chaudhary in Sanjay Nagar area of Khargone during the April 10 violence,'' Inspector General (IG) of Police Nimar Zone, Tilak Singh, said. A police team arrested Mohsin on Friday from Kasrawad police station area, he said.

Four criminal cases were already registered against Mohsin, including those related to the sale of illegal arms and assault, Singh said.

''Police will interrogate the accused to collect information about his accomplices,'' he said.

Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary is currently on leave as he is undergoing treatment after sustaining a bullet injury in his leg.

Communal clashes had erupted in Khargone city on Ram Navami on April 10, during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled.

The curfew in Khargone city was relaxed for nine hours in one go on Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm, officials said.

The curfew was clamped after the violence. But since April 14, the local administration has been relaxing the curfew for intervals of two hours. On Wednesday it was relaxed for six hours.

As per the order, the curfew relaxation will not be applicable to the local agricultural market, petrol pumps and for the sale of kerosene from Public Distribution System (PDS) shops.

During the curfew relaxation period, shops selling milk, vegetables, medicines, and barber's shops among others, are allowed to remain open, but religious places have been asked to be kept shut.

