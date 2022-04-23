Left Menu

Missing girl found dead in swimming pool

The deceased's father has accused the swimming pool's owner of killing her daughter, they said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem examination and probe is on.

The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a swimming pool on late Friday night in Hafizganj area here, three hours after she was reported missing, police said.

The deceased's father has accused the swimming pool's owner of killing her daughter, they said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem examination and probe is on.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said,'' A 13-year-old girl reportedly went missing on Friday evening. The body of the girl was found in a swimming pool later in the night.'' The said swimming pool under Hafizganj police station limits was found to be operating illegally without proper clearance, he said on Saturday. ''The father of the missing girl has accused the owner of the swimming pool of murder. Based on his complaint we have lodged an FIR and initiated investigation,'' said the officer. Senior administrative officials of the district have issued orders to close the illegal swimming pool.

