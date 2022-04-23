Left Menu

5 members of liquor mafia surrender in UP after getting ‘inspired’ by Adityanath

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:47 IST
5 members of liquor mafia surrender in UP after getting ‘inspired’ by Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policies, five people allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor surrendered at a police station here, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the five men carrying posters which read 'I do the work of making and selling countrymade liquor, but influenced by the policies of Yogi Adityanath, I am giving up this work. I will never make illicit liquor again, that's why I have come to surrender' reached the Khutar Police Station here Friday evening.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said four of these men are history-sheeters.

He said the five men identified as Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh and Gurmeet also took an oath not to get involved in illicit liquor business in the future, adding that they were later let off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022