Somalia's extremists bomb restaurant in the capital; 6 dead
A bomb blast by Somalias Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Somalias capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials say.The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast.
- Country:
- Somalia
A bomb blast by Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials say.
The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast. The restaurant is frequented by government officials.
Those killed were mostly civilians and seven other people were wounded, the director of Aamin Ambulance Service, Abdulkadir Adan told The Associated Press by phone. The blast caused "huge damage," he said.
Somalia's al-Shabab Islamic extremist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Thousands gather at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa for first Friday prayers of Ramadan
Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka hosts Iftar dinner in Colombo
NA session for voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran adjourned soon after it resumes after Iftar break
NA session for voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran resumes after Iftar break
Voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran expected to be held after Iftar: PML-N lawmaker