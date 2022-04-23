Left Menu

Customs officials recover gold worth Rs 41.6 lakh from passenger's rectum at Jaipur airport

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:51 IST
Customs officials recover gold worth Rs 41.6 lakh from passenger's rectum at Jaipur airport
Customs officials at the Jaipur airport nabbed a passenger and recovered gold worth Rs 41.62 lakh concealed in his rectum, a spokesman said on Saturday.

“The passenger, who arrived by Air Arabia Flight from Sharjah, looked suspicious from his gestures. Therefore, it was decided to conduct a personal search,” the official said.

During the search, a paste of yellowish granules, packed in three transparent polyethylene capsules and wrapped in a white polythene, were found duly concealed in the rectum, the official said.

“Gold weighing 769.50 gram of 99.50 per cent purity valued at Rs 41.62 was extracted from the paste and was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,” he said, adding the accused was arrested and further investigation was underway.

