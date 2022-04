Boat sinks in Lebanese's Tripoli port with 60 on board - TV citing Red Crescent

A boat sank in Lebanon's Tripoli port on Saturday with about 60 people on board, Al-Jadeed TV reported citing the Lebanese Red Crescent.

The Lebanese government said in a statement that Prime Minister Najib Mikati is following the sinking of a boat carrying passengers that departed illegally from the Qalamoun area, south of Tripoli. The broadcaster said ambulances went to the scene of the incident but gave no other immediate details.

