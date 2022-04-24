Cash van loot case: Gurugram Police arrests four robbers

After a week long chase, Gurugram Police has nabbed four out of five robbers who robbed a cash van of around Rs 1 crore, a senior official said on Sunday.

In a broad daylight robbery, around Rs 1 crore was robbed from a van of a cash collection company by three armed men here on April 18. The accused threw chili powder into the eyes of the guard and the van driver, holding them hostage at gunpoint on busy Sohna road before fleeing with the money.

''We have nabbed four looking for the fifth. Its a major success, we will release details in few hours,'' the official said.

The crime unit nabbed the criminals who all hail from Chattarpur in Delhi and Faridabad and is looking for fifth one. They have recovered the Alto car used for the robbery and sources revealed majority of cash has also been recovered by them.

The robbery lead to major uproar where police cancelled license of cash agency for not installing enough security measures. DGP Haryana had also announced a cash reward on information of robbers.

