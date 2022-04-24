Left Menu

Puducherry: Amit Shah visits Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry on Sunday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-04-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 12:08 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry (Photo/ANI).
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry on Sunday. He is accompanied by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Shah would be at the Aurobindo Ashram, the Subramania Bharathi Memorial-cum-Research centre and address the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of philosopher-cum-saint Aurobindo at Pondicherry University, the Union Minister's office informed in a tweet earlier. He would also lay the foundation stone of buildings at the Departments of Physics and Chemistry and Food Science and Technology of Pondicherry University. Shah is scheduled to address the office bearers and legislators of the Puducherry unit of the BJP at the party office in the afternoon. (ANI)

