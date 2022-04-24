Ukraine negotiator says Russia continuously shelling Mariupol, urges "real Easter truce"
Senior Ukrainian negotiator and presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sunday that Russian forces were continuously shelling Mariupol and urged Moscow to agree to a "real Easter truce". "Russia is continuously attacking the Mariupol Azovstal. The place where our civilians and military are located, is shelled with heavy air bombs and artillery," Podolyak said on Twitter.
He urged Russia to "think about the remnants of its reputation" and called for "a real Easter truce in Mariupol" alongside an immediate humanitarian corridor for civilians and a special round of talks to facilitate the exchange of military and civilians"
