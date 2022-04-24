Chhattisgarh: 2 children drown in village pond in Korba

Two children drowned in a village pond in Chhattisgarh's Korba district while bathing, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Polmi village and the deceased have been identified as Gaurav Kerketta (6) and Shiv Kerketta (4), a Pali police station official said.

''After the children did not return home for a long time, their parents mounted a search and found their clothes near the pond. Their bodies were found inside the water-body soon after. It seems they entered the water for a bath and drowned,'' he said.

Pali Tanakhar Congress MLA Mohit Ram Kerketta, who belongs to Polmi village, gave Rs 20,000 as aid to the kin and promised Rs 4 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund after completing of further formalities.

