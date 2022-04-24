Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 5.72 lakh seized, two arrested

Police arrested two persons in Tripura's Khowai district after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 5.72 lakh were seized from their possession on Sunday, an officer said.

Based on intelligence inputs about movement of two bike-borne men with forged notes, a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Teliamura, Sonacharan Jamatia started checking vehicles to intercept them.

''Sensing trouble, two men identified as Bajirai Reang (31) and Rakesh Malsom (32) of Taidu area of the same district tried to abandon their bike near Karoilong petrol pump but policemen on duty apprehended them before they could flee. They were taken to Teliamura police station for interrogation'', said the officer.

During search, forged Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 5.72 lakh were seized from the bike, he said.

The fake currency note was in Rs 2000 and Rs 500 denomination.

Both of them have been arrested, the officer added.

