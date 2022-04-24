Left Menu

Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 5.72 lakh seized, two arrested

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-04-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 14:24 IST
Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 5.72 lakh seized, two arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested two persons in Tripura's Khowai district after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 5.72 lakh were seized from their possession on Sunday, an officer said.

Based on intelligence inputs about movement of two bike-borne men with forged notes, a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Teliamura, Sonacharan Jamatia started checking vehicles to intercept them.

''Sensing trouble, two men identified as Bajirai Reang (31) and Rakesh Malsom (32) of Taidu area of the same district tried to abandon their bike near Karoilong petrol pump but policemen on duty apprehended them before they could flee. They were taken to Teliamura police station for interrogation'', said the officer.

During search, forged Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 5.72 lakh were seized from the bike, he said.

The fake currency note was in Rs 2000 and Rs 500 denomination.

Both of them have been arrested, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022