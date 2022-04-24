Left Menu

Two killed, 8 injured after car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 24-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 15:58 IST
Two killed, 8 injured after car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and eight others injured when a car hit an auto-rickshaw near Ismailabad village on the Ambala-Hisar highway on Sunday, police said.

The auto-rickshaw overturned after the car hit it.

Prem Chand (48) and Brij Lal (52), who were in the auto-rickshaw, died while eight other occupants were rushed to a hospital.

A case has been registered against the car driver for negligent driving, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022