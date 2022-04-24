Two killed, 8 injured after car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala
PTI | Ambala | Updated: 24-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 15:58 IST
Two people were killed and eight others injured when a car hit an auto-rickshaw near Ismailabad village on the Ambala-Hisar highway on Sunday, police said.
The auto-rickshaw overturned after the car hit it.
Prem Chand (48) and Brij Lal (52), who were in the auto-rickshaw, died while eight other occupants were rushed to a hospital.
A case has been registered against the car driver for negligent driving, police said.
