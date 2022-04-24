Two killed, 8 injured after car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala

Two people were killed and eight others injured when a car hit an auto-rickshaw near Ismailabad village on the Ambala-Hisar highway on Sunday, police said.

The auto-rickshaw overturned after the car hit it.

Prem Chand (48) and Brij Lal (52), who were in the auto-rickshaw, died while eight other occupants were rushed to a hospital.

A case has been registered against the car driver for negligent driving, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)