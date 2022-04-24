Left Menu

Wanted criminal on the run for six murders arrested by Delhi Police

Special Cell team arrested one person Vikas who was absconding after committing the murder of local Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019 and had recently killed kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal in Punjab, said Delhi police on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 19:52 IST
Wanted criminal on the run for six murders arrested by Delhi Police
Accused Vikas @ Malhey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Cell team arrested one person Vikas who was absconding after committing the murder of local Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019 and had recently killed kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal in Punjab, said Delhi police on Sunday. Accused Vikas @ Malhey was wanted in six murder cases, Delhi Police said. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 and was hotly wanted in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Last major criminal of Lucky Patial-Bambiha- Kaushal's criminal alliance, was on the run since committing the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019; had recently killed international Kabaddi star Sandeep Nangal in Punjab, police statement read. The criminal was the last leading on-ground commander for the infamous criminal alliance of Punjab and was on radar after being found involved in the sensational murder of Sandeep Nangal in Punjab, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022