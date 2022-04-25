Left Menu

Over 1,000 people penalized for not wearing face masks in Noida: Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-04-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 15:14 IST
Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, police said on Monday.

The action was taken on Sunday, they said. \R "Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places," a police spokesperson said.

The challans were issued under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.

After a rise in several COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar this month, the Uttar Pradesh government made the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places.

"Given the increasing COVID-19 cases, officials across all police station areas of Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar are carrying out regular COVID-19 awareness drives and asking people to adhere to guidelines and protocols on the infection," the spokesperson said.

A public address (PA) system is also being used during the awareness campaign in public places and masks are also being distributed under the drive, he said.

As of Sunday, the district had 621 active cases, contributing more than 50 percent of the total active cases (1,199) in the state, according to official data.

