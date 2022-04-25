SC seeks Centre's stand on plea over Judicial Vista

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to explain its stand on a petition seeking direction to prepare the layout and execute the work of construction of "Judicial Vista" over the land adjoining the present premises of the apex court. A Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and JK Maheshwari asked the Centre to apprise its stand on the petition. The Court adjourned the matter for tomorrow.

The top court also observed the need for judicial vista for proper establishment and remarked that the Centre Government shall consider the plea. The top court said that judicial vista in a planned manner is a logical and correct thing

The top court said that for doing proper work Supreme Court must have a proper establishment. The court was hearing a petition filed by Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad seeking to prepare the layout and execute the work of construction of "Judicial Vista" over the land adjoining the present premises of this Court enabling access to better and dignified working conditions for the Judges, the members of the Bar and the officials of the registry of this Court as well as to provide better facilities to the litigants visiting the premises of this Court for hearing of their cases.

The petition also sought to direct the Government of India to Constitute an independent Central Authority for the sole purposes of judicial infrastructure exclusively funded by the Consolidated Funds of India, for the purpose of ensuring that the infrastructure in the Courts/Tribunals in India is adequate for the Judges, Advocates and the Litigants, so as to ensure that the quality of dispensation of justice is further improved. The present matter is being filed in the public interest, raising several important issues that are faced by the Court, the registry and the Advocates primarily practising at the Supreme Court of India. The petitioner said that he is seeking the realisation of the rights guaranteed under Article 14/19(1)(g)/21 of the Advocates, the staff and the litigants at large.

"The present writ petition in the public interest is being filed in view of the infrastructural deficit in this Court in terms of the space and other infrastructure for the smooth functioning of this Court, keeping in mind the needs of the Judges, the Registry and its staff, the Senior Advocates, Advocates on Record and the Advocates, their staff, and most importantly the Litigants, and seeks a direction for the construction and development of a "Judicial Vista", " the Court said. The petition has sought to issue direction to the Centre to redevelop and construct a "Judicial Vista" and to constitute a Central Authority, fully funded by the Consolidated Fund of India, to cater to the peculiar and specific needs of judicial infrastructure at the Subordinate Judiciary, Statutory Tribunal, High Courts and this Court, under the Administrative Control of the Chief Justice of India.

The petitioner said that there is a grave need for a Central Authority dedicated to the infrastructural needs of the Judiciary at the Apex level, the High Court level, the Subordinate Judiciary level, the Statutory Tribunal level etc. He said that the Judicial Vista and other projects ought to be undertaken by such authority, in furtherance of the peculiar and specific need for judicial infrastructure. (ANI)

