Left Menu

Small training plane crashes in northern Turkey, killing 2 people

There was nobody else on board other than the pilot and the co-pilot, the Bursa governor's office said in a statement. Television images showed black smoke rising from the crashed plane that crashed in the middle of a residential neighbourhood.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:53 IST
Small training plane crashes in northern Turkey, killing 2 people
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

A single-engined training aircraft crashed in a central district of Turkey's Bursa province, killing two people on board, local media and the city's governor said on Monday. There was nobody else on board other than the pilot and the co-pilot, the Bursa governor's office said in a statement.

Television images showed black smoke rising from the crashed plane that crashed in the middle of a residential neighbourhood. Bursa governor Yakup Canbolat said two houses and two vehicles were seriously damaged, adding that an investigation was launched immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022