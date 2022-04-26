Left Menu

Man, 2 others held for killing second wife in Delhi

Rakesh told the police that he had seen Rishi with his second wife Mamta on April 16 when they were going to the market, the officer said. When Rakesh further inquired, he broke down and confessed on phone that he, with the help of his friend Karan, had killed Mamta on April 16 by strangulating her, Deputy Commissioner of Police outer north Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

26-04-2022
A 36-year-old man has been arrested along with two others for allegedly killing his second wife in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Monday. Rishi along with his first wife Baby (36) and his friend Karan (22), all natives of Bihar, were nabbed in connection with the incident, they said. On April 18, police got information that the body of a woman was lying in the bushes near a government school in Narela and registered a case based on the statement of a witness named Rakesh, a senior police officer said. Rakesh told the police that he had seen Rishi with his second wife Mamta on April 16 when they were going to the market, the officer said. On April 17, when Rakesh saw Rishi upset and asked him the reason behind it, the accused referred to some family problem and said he had sent Mamta to Gurgaon to her relatives’ place, the officer said. Next day, Rishi did not come to work and told Rakesh that he had fever, police said. ''When Rakesh further inquired, he broke down and confessed on phone that he, with the help of his friend Karan, had killed Mamta on April 16 by strangulating her,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. Rishi, Karan and his first wife Baby were arrested, the DCP said. The accused disclosed that he was fed up with Mamta as she had an argumentative nature. Baby was also jealous of Mamta and she decided to kill her, police said. Mamta was raped by Karan and later strangulated to death by Rishi, they added.

