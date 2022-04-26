Left Menu

Kerala HC sets aside vigilance probe in Pampa sand mining deal

Kerala High Court set aside the Vigilance probe in the mining of flood-accumulated sand from the Triveni bank of river Pampa in Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:57 IST
Kerala HC sets aside vigilance probe in Pampa sand mining deal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court set aside the Vigilance probe in the mining of flood-accumulated sand from the Triveni bank of river Pampa in Kerala. Earlier the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court had ordered a Vigilance probe into the matter.

The court set aside the vigilance court order on a review petition filed by the state government. Earlier the Vigilance Court ordered the probe on a complaint filed by the Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala after the state denied his demand for a Vigilance probe. He had alleged corruption in awarding the contract to a Kannur-based firm to mine and transport sand.

Chennithala demanded a Vigilance probe after reports emerged that the former Chief Secretary Tom Jose, the then Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta, and the then State Police Chief Loknath Behera had flown to Pampa in a helicopter taken on wet lease from Pawan Hans and conducted a meeting to finalise the deal. Chennithala filed the complaint when he was the opposition leader of Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022