U.N. is ready to save lives in Mariupol, U.N chief tells Russia
"Thousands of civilians are in dire need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance, and many have evacuated", Guterres told a news conference with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "The United Nations is ready to fully mobilise its human and logistical resources to help save lives in Mariupol", he said, proposing coordinated work with the Red Cross to allow those holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to leave.
"The United Nations is ready to fully mobilise its human and logistical resources to help save lives in Mariupol", he said, proposing coordinated work with the Red Cross to allow those holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to leave. Speaking about reports of possible war crimes in Ukraine, Guterres said he was concerned, and that they required an independent investigation.
