Karnataka sees slight rise in COVID cases, CM says 'no need to panic'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the state is witnessing a "slight" rise in COVID-19 cases, but there is "no need to panic". "The state is witnessing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases. But there is no need to panic. Precautionary measures would be taken in border areas to control the pandemic", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Karnataka logged 85 new COVID cases taking the total active cases in the state to 1686, stated the bulletin on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons at the Vijayapura, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states tomorrow to review the COVID-19 situation." He will be presenting his details on measures taken to control COVID-19 in the state.

Effective measures like screening at airports and precautionary measures especially at the state's borders with Maharashtra and Kerala would be taken, he added. "Recently two countries have witnessed an upsurge in COVID cases. The numbers are increasing in neighboring countries like Thailand, Indonesia and China. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed for preventive measures in the country. We held a meeting with our Technical Advisory Committee yesterday and decided to reintroduce some of the precautionary measures. Wearing a face mask has been made compulsory, and instructions have been issued to maintain social distance", Bommai said. (ANI)

