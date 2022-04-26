Left Menu

J&K DGP reviews security arrangements along Jammu-Srinagar NH ahead of Amarnath yatra

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday reviewed additional security measures being taken along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in view of the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, officials said.

The 43-day annual yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes – traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. A police spokesperson said the DGP visited Ramban district and took stock of security preparedness at the upcoming 'yatri niwas' in Chanderkote and the transit camp in Banihal areas en-route the national highway.

He also reviewed the present security scenario of the district in a meeting with the officers from civil administration, army, CRPF and district police officers at Chanderkote, the spokesperson said.

Interacting with the officers, the DGP emphasized that local and highway security grids need to be fully geared up at all levels and joint efforts of all security forces must continue to ensure that inimical elements are not given any space to disturb peace.

He also discussed the traffic management on the national highway with the traffic wing officers, the spokesperson said.

The police chief stressed the need to enhance the functioning of model check points and said working with devotion and dedication in the right direction has to continue for the peace and stability of the Union Territory.

He directed for better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

Later the DGP visited Banihal to review security arrangements of the transit camp for the Yatris.

He also reviewed the security measures put in place at the newly-commissioned Navyug tunnel, connecting Banihal in Jammu with Qazigund in south Kashmir.

He drove through to the other side and inspected police and CAPF deployments on either side, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

