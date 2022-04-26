Russia says it has liberated Kherson region in southern Ukraine -Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:45 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said its forces had liberated the entire Kherson region in the south of Ukraine, Interfax news agency said.
It cited a senior official as saying elsewhere in the south of Ukraine, Russian troops had taken parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions, as well as part of the Kharkiv region to the east of Kyiv.
