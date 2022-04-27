Burkina Faso and Guinea juntas request more time to present transition plans

Military rulers in Burkina Faso and Guinea have asked West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS for more time to present democratic transition timelines after missing a Monday deadline, the grouping said in a statement on Wednesday. Regional leaders last month told the interim military governments of Guinea and Burkina Faso they had until April 25 to explain how and when they would hand back power to civilians, or they would face immediate sanctions.

Neither complied, citing realities on the ground that made it difficult to organise elections. The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States on Wednesday said both juntas had asked for more time to hold further consultations on restoring constitutional rule.

The bloc will send missions to the two countries in preparation for a summit, the statement added. The juntas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Both countries risk a new round of economic and financial sanctions that have already been imposed on Guinea and Mali, where a military government has also been in power since an August 2020 coup. Within the past 18 months, two coups in Mali, one in Guinea and one in Burkina Faso have damaged West Africa's standing and raised fears of so-called coup contagion.

Transition leaders in Mali and Burkina Faso have respectively said they need two and three years to organise elections, raising concern among ECOWAS members. Guinea has yet to present a timeline.

