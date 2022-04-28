Biden to deliver remarks on Thursday in support of Ukraine, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2022 06:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 06:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday morning in support of Ukraine, the White House said.
"The President will deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia's brutal war," the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- White House
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Ukrainians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy Kerry calls for renewables push, says Putin cannot control wind, sun
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as U.S. inflation data not as bad as feared
U.S. Special Envoy for Horn of Africa to step down soon - sources
Entertainment News Roundup: Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage in tailor-made 'Massive Talent'; With jury picked, Johnny Depp opens U.S. libel case against ex-wife Heard and more
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as U.S. inflation data not as bad as some feared