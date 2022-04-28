Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 2.1 crore seized, four arrested in Bengal

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:34 IST
Drugs worth Rs 2.1 crore seized, four arrested in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 2.1 crore has been seized from their possession in West Bengal's Siliguri, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the four people, two each hailing from Murshidabad and Nadia districts, at Porajhar in New Jalpaiguri police station area on Tuesday night, an officer said.

One kg brown sugar has been seized from their possession, he said, adding the arrested people were part of a drug cartel and were engaged in delivering drugs to various parts of north Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022