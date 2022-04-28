Drugs worth Rs 2.1 crore seized, four arrested in Bengal

Four people have been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 2.1 crore has been seized from their possession in West Bengal's Siliguri, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the four people, two each hailing from Murshidabad and Nadia districts, at Porajhar in New Jalpaiguri police station area on Tuesday night, an officer said.

One kg brown sugar has been seized from their possession, he said, adding the arrested people were part of a drug cartel and were engaged in delivering drugs to various parts of north Bengal.

