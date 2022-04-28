Left Menu

Odisha: 'Naagin dance' with cobra at marriage procession lands five in police custody

Five people including the snake charmer were detained for misutilising the reptile, a police officer said.Questioning is underway and action will be taken under Wildlife Protection Act, 1982, he said.Snake Helpline convenor Suvendu Mallick said that in the video, the snake seemed frightened due to high decibel music played in the procession.The snake charmer must have removed the poisonous teeth of the cobra, which is also illegal.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 28-04-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 13:28 IST
Odisha: 'Naagin dance' with cobra at marriage procession lands five in police custody
  • Country:
  • India

Five people have been detained for using a live cobra while dancing to the tune of 'Main Naagin' song at a marriage procession in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday.

A purported video that has gone viral on social media showed 'baraatis' (people from the bridegroom's side) dancing on the streets of Karanjia town on Wednesday night with a snake charmer hired by them displaying the reptile in his bamboo basket with its lid open.

Terrified locals informed the Forest Department, and its personnel reached the spot and rescued the cobra. Five people including the snake charmer were detained for misutilising the reptile, a police officer said.

Questioning is underway and action will be taken under Wildlife Protection Act, 1982, he said.

Snake Helpline convenor Suvendu Mallick said that in the video, the snake seemed frightened due to high decibel music played in the procession.

''The snake charmer must have removed the poisonous teeth of the cobra, which is also illegal. I demand strict action against the bridegroom and his father for allowing such a heinous act. This could be one of the first such cases in the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022