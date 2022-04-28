Woman student among three held with six kg heroin in Amritsar

Three persons including a woman student were held with six kilograms of heroin here, police said on Thursday. They were arrested near Verka village in the district after the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab police intercepted their car and found the contraband in the vehicle, said police.

The arrested student has been studying in a private college here, the police said.

