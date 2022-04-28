Left Menu

3 killed in bike-truck collision in Rajasthan

Three people of a family, including a child, were killed on Thursday when a truck hit their motorcycle in Rajasthans Tonk district, police said.A two-year-old boy who was also riding the bike survived the collision.According to police, the incident occurred in Sadar Police Station area when four people of a family were going on a bike to attend a religious programme.


Three people of a family, including a child, were killed on Thursday when a truck hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said.

A two-year-old boy who was also riding the bike survived the collision.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sadar Police Station area when four people of a family were going on a bike to attend a religious programme. A speeding truck hit their bike from behind in which three of them died, they said. The deceased were identified as Kailash Dhakad (55), his son's wife Durga Devi (27), and granddaugther Darvi (6). Police said that the bodies were handed over to the victims' family members after post mortem and the truck driver is being searched for.

