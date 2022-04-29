Russia fires two missiles at Kyiv, at least three injured - Ukrainian officials

Left Menu

Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday evening and one of them struck the lower floors of a residential building, injuring at least three people, Ukrainian officials said. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts had hit the central Shevchenko district.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:44 IST
Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday evening and one of them struck the lower floors of a residential building, injuring at least three people, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts had hit the central Shevchenko district. In an online post he said three people had been taken to hospital. Svetlana Vodolaga, press secretary of the State Emergency Service, said the other missile had hit an unnamed facility close to the residential building.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba both said Russia had used missiles in the attack. Reuters eyewitnesses had earlier reported the sound of two blasts in the city. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the officials' accounts of missile strikes.

