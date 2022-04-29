Deutsche Bank offices searched by authorities - Frankfurt prosecutors
Prosecutors, federal police, and other officials are conducting a search at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, the city's prosecutors said on Friday.
A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
