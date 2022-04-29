Guj: Three sentenced to death for gangrape, murder in Kheda district

A sessions court in Gujarat's Kheda district on Friday sentenced three men to death for the gangrape and murder of a 30-year-old woman in 2018.

The additional sessions judge of Kapadvanj town, V P Agrawal, found the trio guilty of charges under sections 302 (murder) and 376(d) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to death.

As per the case details, on October 28, 2018, the woman was first raped by the accused, one of whom is related to her, and then strangled her to death at Nirmali village in Kapadvanj taluka of Kheda.

The accused Jayanti Vadi and Lalabhai Vadi, both residents of Shihora village of Kapadvanj, abducted the victim on their motorcycle and took turns to rape her on a field.

On learning about the abduction, another accused who was related to the woman ran towards the field and confronted the duo, it was stated.

The victim's relative also raped her as the duo had threatened to kill him if he failed to follow their orders, and to hide their crime, the trio then strangled the woman and threw her body in the nearby field before fleeing the spot.

