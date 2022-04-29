Left Menu

Mumbai: 3 booked for duping investors in agro scheme

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:30 IST
Mumbai: 3 booked for duping investors in agro scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Three people associated with a firm have been booked for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs 2.50 crore on the promise of high returns in an agro investment scheme, a police official said on Friday.

On the complaint of a 65-year-old person, Praveer Parkar and his wife Gauri Parkar, director and co-director respectively of Maharaja group of companies, and one more person were booked, he said.

''As per the scheme, the investor had to put Rs 4.5 lakh for a three-guntha plot of land as well as common farm plot of one acre, which was to be divided among 40 investors. The complainant has said the promised returns did not materialize and others like him have lost a total of Rs 2.2 crore,'' the official said.

A case was registered under IPC and MPID Act provisions, the Matunga police station official said, adding that Praveer Parkar has been arrested and has been remanded in police custody till May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022