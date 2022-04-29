Indian, French armies hold staff talks to boost cooperation

Staff talks between the armies of India and France were held here on Friday to enhance cooperation both the two entities, an official statement from the Indian Army said.

''The talks were focused on issues related to military training, military education, joint exercises and defence cooperation between the two armies,'' it said on Twitter.

This was the 18th round of staff talks between the two armies.

India and France have close defence ties.

During his visit to France in February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India looks at France as a “trusted” partner in countering myriad security challenges, from the seabed to space, and from cyber to oceans.

