Raj HC asks police chief to ensure prompt deposition by cops in trials

The Rajasthan High Court has taken exceptions to the police personnel’s frequent failure in appearing as prosecution witnesses in cases for trials leading to the delay in their completion.

Upset with policemen's tendency to skip appearances as witnesses in cases pending trials, a Jodhpur bench of the high court on Thursday also directed the state police chief to undertake urgent remedial measures and ensure timely deposition by cops. Expressing dismay over the trend, Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur also granted bail to an NDPS case accused languishing in jail for the last four years owing to his trial lingering on due to the policemen's failure in appearing as witnesses in his case.

Justice Mathur also asked the court’s registry to send a copy of his judgement to the state police chief.

In his order, he asked the Rajasthan director general of police to take urgent, immediate steps and issue appropriate orders for the appearance of police officials enlisted as witnesses before trial courts, especially in heinous cases.

He also asked him to ensure that policemen depose promptly before the trial courts to enable them to complete the trial expeditiously.

The court’s direction followed during the hearing of a bail plea of an NDPS accused from Biakner, Sunil, who had moved the court for the fourth time for the relief.

In his bail application, the accused had pleaded that he has been forced to remain in judicial custody for over four years on account of the delay in the trial.

Sunil’s counsel Lokesh Mathur argued in the court that despite repeated directions of the high court to expedite and conclude the trial in the case, there has been no progress.

He attributed the delay to the non-appearance of witnesses, mostly police officials. “The witnesses who are not appearing before the trial court are officials of the police department, therefore, the directions issued by this court for expediting the trial proceedings could not be complied with,” he argued.

He also pointed out that only seven witnesses out of 14 have been examined in the past four years.

The public prosecutor attributed the non-appearance of the policemen as witnesses to the Covid pandemic but the court turned down the argument, terming the policemen’s attitude as defiance and disrespect towards the trial courts’ summonses.

