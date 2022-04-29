Left Menu

Land records dept official booked for bribery

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 23:00 IST
A land records department official from Katol in Nagpur was booked on Friday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe, an official said.

An assistant (headquarters) in the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Land Records in Katol sought Rs 16,000 to make changes in the 7/12 details of a plot of land in Mouza Dudhala, after which the plot owner approached the ACB, he said.

''There was some discrepancy in the size of the land as per the 7/12 details. When the plot owner approached the accused to get it rectified, the latter asked for a bribe. However, he did not turn up when a trap was laid., He has been booked and further probe is underway,'' he said.

