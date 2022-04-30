Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region but failed to capture three target areas, Ukraine's military said, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations. FIGHTING * Russia said its artillery units had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight, including 35 control points, 15 arms and ammunition depots, and several areas where Ukrainian troops and equipment were concentrated. * Russian air defences prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the Bryansk region, Russian news outlets reported citing the region's governor, adding that as a result shelling hit parts of an oil terminal and adjacent territory.

Reports of battlefield developments could not be immediately verified by Reuters. DIPLOMACY * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said lifting Western sanctions on Russia is part of peace talks to end the war. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said chances were "high" that the talks would end because of Russia's "playbook on murdering people". * U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she hopes to pass Biden's $33 billion aid package "as soon as possible." * Dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability is formally "frozen", the TASS news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying. Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said those contacts could be resumed once Russia completes what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

CIVILIANS * More than 1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since Feb. 24, Lavrov said. They include 120,000 foreigners and people evacuated from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics. ECONOMY AND BUSINESS * Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said. * Ukraine will soon stamp out fuel shortages, even though Russian forces have damaged a number of oil depots, Zelenskiy said on Friday.

QUOTE * "The uniqueness of this keychain is that we made it from the wreckage of a real Russian plane," said Ukrainian businessman Iurii Vysoven, who is turning scraps of wreckage from a downed Russian fighter plane into souvenir key fobs and selling them abroad to support the war effort.

