Left Menu

Goa CM hails PM Modi's call for promoting local languages in court proceedings

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for encouraging the use of regional languages in court proceedings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 22:17 IST
Goa CM hails PM Modi's call for promoting local languages in court proceedings
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for encouraging the use of regional languages in court proceedings. "I welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision that court proceedings should be conducted in regional languages," Sawant told ANI.

While addressing the inaugural function of the joint conference of Chief Ministers of the States and Chief Justices of High Courts, the Prime Minister on Saturday said that the confluence of objectives of the legislature and judiciary will help in preparing a roadmap for an effective and time-bound judicial delivery system in the country while also stating that the court should encourage the use of local languages. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, while addressing a joint press conference, said that there is a requirement for local language usage in courts but this needs a wider consultation.

After having a full day of discussion with the Chief Justice of all states and Chief Ministers of several states, all have participated in today's programme in a free and fair manner. Several issues, including judicial appointments, were discussed in today's meeting.

This event of the executive and the judiciary will create the frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and will reduce the steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022