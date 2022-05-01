40-yr-old man held for allegedly raping infant in Delhi

A 40-year-old man was arrested following a brief gunfight on Saturday for allegedly raping a six-month-old girl in northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, police said.

His friend, who is also charged with raping the infant’s teenage sister, is absconding, they said.

Police identified the arrested man as Kamal Malhotra alias Chinu, a resident of Jahangirpuri, and the absconding accused as Raj alias Raju.

The complainant informed the police that she had two daughters – one is 14 years old and intellectually disabled, and another six months old – and that she did not find them as she returned home after work on Friday evening.

She heard screams in the neighbourhood and found Chinu and Raju allegedly raping her daughters. On seeing the woman, they fled from the spot, the police said, referring to the complaint.

The girls were taken to hospital for treatment. Thereafter, an FIR was registered and investigation taken up, police said.

On Saturday, Chinu was found at a park near the Samaypur Badli Metro station. The police asked him to surrender but he did not listen. Instead, he took out a pistol and fired at them. In retaliatory firing, a bullet hit him on a leg, following which he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

Chinu used to work as a labourer, but was currently unemployed, the DCP said.

Both the accused were intoxicated during the alleged crime, he added.

A country-made pistol, a live cartridge and an empty cartridge were recovered, the police said, adding efforts to nab Raju were underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)