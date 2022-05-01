Left Menu

Egyptian officials: Militants blow up gas pipeline in Sinai

PTI | El-Arish | Updated: 01-05-2022 04:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 04:12 IST
Egyptian officials: Militants blow up gas pipeline in Sinai

Suspected Islamic State militants blew up a natural gas pipeline in Egypt's restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, causing a fire but no casualties, security officials said.

The officials said the suspected militants planted explosives under a pipeline in the town of Bir al-Abd on Saturday.

The expulsion sent thick flames of fire shooting into the sky, and authorities stopped the flow of gas to extinguish the fire, according to eyewitnesses.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak to media and the eyewitnesses asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

No group immediately claimed the attack which caused no human casualties.

The Islamic State group affiliate, which is centered in Northern Sinai, however, has claimed previous attacks targeted gas pipelines between Egypt and both Jordan and Israel.

Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians.

Saturday's attack comes as the militants suffered heavy losses in recent months with Egyptian security forces, aided by armed tribesmen, who intensified their efforts to eliminate the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur; Mental health issues in kids rose during pandemic; awareness and use of COVID treatments is low and more

Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022